Celebrities love themselves some activism, don't they? As soon as the millions hit their bank accounts, the heart of a philanthropist blooms amidst the muddy waters of the entertainment industry. The only problem being, a lot of them don't have a single clue about how the rest of us live.

1. Natalie Portman wore a Dior dress with the names of women directors who had been snubbed at the Oscars 2020. While she did make a statement, it seemed hypocritical since, despite being a producer, she had never employed a woman director in her own films.

2. Priyanka Chopra had joined Usher and Julianne Hough to host a reality TV show called The Activist, where activists compete against each other in tasks to get online engagement to raise money for their causes.

Wow, they f***ing figured out how to make a capitalistic game show out of charity. Well, can't say we are surprised.

3. Actress Richa Chaddha, who has been quite vocal against fascism and other issues in the country, starred in a film called Madam Chief Minister, which was inspired by the life of Mayawati. Except the titular character was seen holding a broom in the poster with the words 'Untouchable' on it.

Oh, and she defended it till kingdom come, BTW. Later they had to change the poster. LMAO, so much for allyship.

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021

4. When Gal Gadot and company sang that god awful rendition of Imagine at the beginning of the pandemic like we were all in the same boat.

Oh, kill me already... My bad, the only killing Gadot is fond of are the ones Israel does in Palestine.

Gal Gadot leads a star-studded cast in song as they put their very own spin on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’



(via @GalGadot | IGTV) pic.twitter.com/3R0A0mfMgP — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 19, 2020

5. When the rest of the civilised world was angry at the murder of George Floyd at the hands of cops in America and using hashtags like Black Lives Matter, Indian actress Sara Ali Khan cheapened the message by comparing Floyd's murder to the death of an elephant.

Oh, and she went one step ahead and said All Lives Matter. Obviously, Ali Khan was uneducated on the subject but come on, this is supposed to be a matter of common sense. Also, the actress is an alumnus of Columbia University.

6. Another Indian actress, Tamannah Bhatia also posted her own photo with the caption 'All Lives Matter' in response to George Floyd's murder.

I mean, is it so difficult to Google topics before you have an opinion on them? Couldn't be, right? Internet's pretty f***ing cheap these days.

Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love.#AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld pic.twitter.com/Ixzq39ueJC — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 5, 2020

7. And who can forget Kendall Jenner's notorious Pepsi ad, that aimed to prove to the world that the drink we buy when the shop doesn't have Coca Cola was meant to solve racism and police brutality?

8. As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to rage war in Ukraine, actress AnnaLynne McCord read him a poem in hopes of changing his mind. IDK, the logic behind it. But it was cringe max!!

Oh, America, your skidmark of an education system has failed you.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

This was a very painful article to write. Not because it was difficult but it's just exhausting to convince my ADHD addled brain to keep coming back to idiotic millionaires virtue signalling like they aren't part of the f***ing problem, FFS!