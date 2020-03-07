If there is one thing that binds people across the globe, it is how 'different' their passport photos look, and not always in a good way. Our passport photos are second only to our driver's license or Aadhar card photos. 

And looks like it's not just the aam janta who experience this. Or at least that's what this Quora thread of passport photos of celebrities would have us believe: 

1. David Beckham

Source: Towel Road

2. Aishwarya Rai

Source: Bollywood Bubble

3. Beyonce Knowles

Source: Elle

4. Kangna Ranaut

Source: Bollywood Bubble

5. Audrey Hepburn

Source: Elle

6. Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Bollywood Bubble

7. Muhammad Ali

Source: Ranker

8. Gal Gadot

Source: Elle

9. Sunny Leone (Karenjit Vohra)

Source: Bollywood Bubble

10. Marilyn Monroe

Source: Elle

11. Justin Bieber

Source: Filmy Mantra

12. Priyanka Chopra 

Source: Bollywood Bubble

13. Sidharth Malhotra

Source: Daily Bhaskar

14. Barack Obama

Source: YouTube

15. Kim Kardashian

16. Abhay Deol 

 And now we know - it's not us, it's the cameras used for passport photos across the globe. 