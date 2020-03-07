If there is one thing that binds people across the globe, it is how 'different' their passport photos look, and not always in a good way. Our passport photos are second only to our driver's license or Aadhar card photos.

And looks like it's not just the aam janta who experience this. Or at least that's what this Quora thread of passport photos of celebrities would have us believe:

1. David Beckham

2. Aishwarya Rai

3. Beyonce Knowles

4. Kangna Ranaut

5. Audrey Hepburn

6. Shah Rukh Khan

7. Muhammad Ali

8. Gal Gadot

9. Sunny Leone (Karenjit Vohra)

10. Marilyn Monroe

11. Justin Bieber

12. Priyanka Chopra

13. Sidharth Malhotra

14. Barack Obama

15. Kim Kardashian

16. Abhay Deol

And now we know - it's not us, it's the cameras used for passport photos across the globe.