Parenthood is no easy thing, especially if you're a single parent. And, of course, the challenges are greater and differ when women are doing it. So, why don't we take a minute to acknowledge and applaud all the single moms in our film and television industries. Especially when they're setting a great example of how parenting doesn't always need two people in the game.

1. Neena Gupta

I think we've all been seeing just how cool of an individual Neena Gupta is. And a large part of that is how she has set an excellent example by choosing not to settle for the sake of society's approval and taking the road less travelled.

2. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is a mom to two daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has also set a wonderful example by choosing to be a mother without feeling the need to be married first. Sushmita Sen has been an icon in so many ways, this is just one of them.

3. Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi got divorced from her husband Farhan Ibrahim after ten-year marriage and post that she has been raising her children Alaya and Omar independently. And, she's also spoken about how she's still great friends with her ex-husband.

4. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon adopted her two daughters Pooja and Chhaya when she was 21 years old. And she raised them by herself until she got married to Anil Thadani and had two (Rasha and Ranbir) children with him.

7. Shweta Tiwari

I believe everyone has seen Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari post photos on their IG. In spite of dealing with two troubled romantic relationships, Shweta Tiwari has been raising Palak independently for twenty years now.

8. Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna is raising her two super adorable daughters Zohar and Amaira incredibly well.

9. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia got married at the age of 16 and got divorced pretty soon after. She's been happily raising her two sons Sagar Dholakia and Kshitij Dholakia ever since.

10. Ekta Kapoor

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor chose to become a mother through surrogacy. She has since then happily been raising her son Ravie Kapoor.

Did you know about these super moms from our entertainment industry?