From extravagant locations to luxurious decor and designer attires, celeb weddings a whole genre of entertainment unto itself. These star-studded functions give their fans a glance into the lives of their favorite celebrities and their exclusive moments and make them want to attend the events in the flesh.

In the article below, ten individuals reveal the lavish and famous wedding that they would have attended, if they were given a chance. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. “I would have loved to attend Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding because I really like the couple. Also, their wedding was just too wholesome and full of love. I would have loved to be there.” -Vasudha Sabharwal

2. “I would have attended any Ambani wedding. To see the luxurious venues, dresses and food, and how are they different from our desi middle-class weddings. I’m sure it would have been so interesting.” -Raghav Sharma

3. “It’s Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding for me. I do have a personal bias towards them and I would have liked seeing them taking their wedding vows with the backdrop of Lake Como.” -Snigdha Oreya

4. “I would have attended the most simple celebrity wedding, which was Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s. It was such a cute garden wedding, with their close-knit circle. I also loved how Shibani Dandekar donned the non-traditional wedding attire – she ate it all and left no crumbs.” -Radhika Anand

5. “I would have wanted to attend Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s wedding because I find them too nice and they seem like a couple straight out of a rom-com movie.” -Manya Ailawadi

6. “For me, it’s Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding functions. They seemed so lively, real and genuine. Their wedding took place at this royal palace that looked so dreamy and it would have been amazing to witness it live.” -Nidhi Aggarwal

7. “Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha – without a doubt. With their oh-so-gorge matching outfits, all their functions seemed so regal and elegant. Also, these two make a brilliant couple.” -Shruthi Venkatesh

8. “Definitely, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s to witness the iconic hand-pulling and looking-at-the-watch moments.” -Ayush Jain

9. “I would have attended Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chibber Khan’s marriage because it was one of the most simple weddings, back in that time. Also, it would have been an amazing feeling to attend my favorite star’s wedding.” -Aarushi Sharma

10. “I would have attended Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding to witness the stunning cultural festivities. They looked so simple and yet very cultural. I loved each and every frame of their wedding and would have loved to be a part of it.” -Prasang Aggarwal

BRB, we are going to look at their wedding pictures all over again!