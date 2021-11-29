Bollywood celebs endorsing pan masala brands is not new. What's sad is these advertisements continuing even in 2021. Recently many of these pan masala brands also came under the scrutiny of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

Most of these ads do not directly advertise pan masala and claim to advertise elaichi or mouth fresheners. However, the packaging is pretty much the same and this form of surrogate advertising is also quite problematic.

1. Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn has long been associated with Vimal Pan Masala. He has become the face of the brand and has featured in multiple ads.

The latest being the ad that also features Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff was roped in by Pan Bahar for their recent ad campaign - Kamyabi.

@iTIGERSHROFF Being such a fitness freak yourself is it okay to promote pan masala?

You have so many followers, your actions are also followed by so many people.

How can you promote such things? — अतुल भार्गव Atul Bhargava (हिंदू)🇮🇳 (@sanki_aadmi) September 27, 2021

3. Mahesh Babu

The same ad by Pan Bahar also featured Mahesh Babu alongside Tiger Shroff.

Fans weren't pleased seeing one of their fave stars in a Pan Masala ad.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan first featured in a Vimal ad earlier this year alongside Ajay Devgn. The collaboration of two actors came as a surprise to the fans.

It should be noted that Vimal Pan Masala was the streaming partner of IPL this year and the ad was seen by millions of people on TV.

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan also joined the Pan Masala bandwagon with this ad for Rajshree Elaichi.

Netizens called these actors a part of the Pan Masala cinematic universe.

6. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was roped in by Kamla Pasand for their latest ad that featured Amitabh Bachchan too. There have been reports that Amitabh Bachchan withdrew from the advertising for the brand this October.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Dilbagh's new ad for Signature Elaichi features Hrithik Roshan.

The ad aired earlier this year and netizens weren't happy seeing another actor endorsing pan masala.

What do you think about these famous people and their endorsements?