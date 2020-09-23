As the drug accusations continue in B-Town, here are some celebrities who've openly admitted to consuming weed.

1. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's love for marijuana is no secret. In fact, he also taught his adult children to smoke weed 'properly'.

2. Seth Rogan

Seth Rogan has always been vocal for his love for marijuana. He claims it helps him make the daily grind more manageable.

3. Willie Nelson

4. Rihanna

Singer and actor Rihanna is also an avid weed enthusiast. She even posts pictures of rolling joints on her Instagram account.

5. Lady Gaga

In her Netflix documentary, Lady Gaga admitted that weed helped her manage the physical and emotional stress of stardom.

6. Bob Dylan

For Bob Dylan pot isn't a drug. It's just something that calms the mind.

Actress Bella has also enjoys consuming weed once in a while.

Wiz has admitted on several occasions that marijuana helps him to relax and allows him to think more creatively.

9. Sarah Silverman

Comedian Sarah has been vocal about her love for weed and she also talks about it in her sets.

10. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey also loves smoking weed. In fact, in 1999 he was arrested in Austin for possession of marijuana.

11. Morgan Freeman

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman admitted to consuming weed for pain relief.

12. Dave Chappelle

Comedian Dave Chappelle enjoys lighting one up once in a while and he talks about it in many of his sets.

13. Jay-Z

Even Jay-Z keeps stash with him all the time. He says, it helps him to think better.

14. Melissa Etheridge

Melissa claimed that smoking weed helped her through her breast-cancer treatments.

15. Woody Harrelson

Actor Woody Harrelson has endorsed legalization of marijuana consumption and he's also working towards ensuring the safety and quality of the product for users.

16. Miley Cyrus

According to Miley Cyrus weed is the best drug on Earth.

17. Steve Jobs

Apple's co-founder, Steve Jobs admitted to eating pot brownies in the '70s.

18. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt enjoys rolling a joint once in a while and he says, as an artist sometimes he has to.

19. Justin Bieber

It's no surprise that Justin Bieber loves consuming weed. And, he has spoken about on several occasions.

20. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a self-proclaimed 'stoner.'

21. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson once spoke about doing with her parents during a game.

22. Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson in an interview said that marijuana use helped him manage the symptoms of his borderline personality disorder and Crohn's disease.