As the drug accusations continue in B-Town, here are some celebrities who've openly admitted to consuming weed.
1. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg's love for marijuana is no secret. In fact, he also taught his adult children to smoke weed 'properly'.
2. Seth Rogan
Seth Rogan has always been vocal for his love for marijuana. He claims it helps him make the daily grind more manageable.
3. Willie Nelson
4. Rihanna
Singer and actor Rihanna is also an avid weed enthusiast. She even posts pictures of rolling joints on her Instagram account.
5. Lady Gaga
5. Lady Gaga
In her Netflix documentary, Lady Gaga admitted that weed helped her manage the physical and emotional stress of stardom.
6. Bob Dylan
Actress Bella has also enjoys consuming weed once in a while.
Wiz has admitted on several occasions that marijuana helps him to relax and allows him to think more creatively.
9. Sarah Silverman
Comedian Sarah has been vocal about her love for weed and she also talks about it in her sets.
10. Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey also loves smoking weed. In fact, in 1999 he was arrested in Austin for possession of marijuana.
11. Morgan Freeman
Legendary actor Morgan Freeman admitted to consuming weed for pain relief.
12. Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle enjoys lighting one up once in a while and he talks about it in many of his sets.
13. Jay-Z
Even Jay-Z keeps stash with him all the time. He says, it helps him to think better.
14. Melissa Etheridge
Melissa claimed that smoking weed helped her through her breast-cancer treatments.
15. Woody Harrelson
Actor Woody Harrelson has endorsed legalization of marijuana consumption and he's also working towards ensuring the safety and quality of the product for users.
16. Miley Cyrus
According to Miley Cyrus weed is the best drug on Earth.
17. Steve Jobs
Apple's co-founder, Steve Jobs admitted to eating pot brownies in the '70s.
18. Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt enjoys rolling a joint once in a while and he says, as an artist sometimes he has to.
19. Justin Bieber
It's no surprise that Justin Bieber loves consuming weed. And, he has spoken about on several occasions.
20. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is a self-proclaimed 'stoner.'
21. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson once spoke about doing with her parents during a game.
22. Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson in an interview said that marijuana use helped him manage the symptoms of his borderline personality disorder and Crohn's disease.