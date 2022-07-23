Choosing to stay single comes with a lot of hush-hush conversations in our society. From Log Kya Kahenge to Bhude hokar akele kaise rahogy? We have a list of concerns to deal with when we are single.

However, celebs who chose to stay single shared what it's like and how they dealt with society's obligations.

1. Tabu

Tabu has not only managed to win our hearts on screen but off-screen too. Her take on being single is as perfect as her performance.

I do not think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness.

2. Salman Khan

In an old interview, Salman Khan shared his views on relationships and said he loves being single.

I am not interested in getting married or having a girlfriend. I am loving my single status. In 30 years I must have been single. I am loving it. I am absolutely having a blast. You have no idea how I am feeling.

3. Akshay Khanna

Akshay Khanna shared how he would never marry anyone and remain a bachelor forever. Talking about relationships, he had also mentioned that he would rather date for some time and move on.

Not really. I don't miss it at all. I love the company of someone, but for me, there has to be a cut-off point. I can be in a beautiful, loving and caring relationship, but it can't be 24x7 and 30 days a month. At the end of the day, I need my time alone. That is something I will never give up and that's how I want to live my life. It has got nothing to do with being commitment-phobic. I just can't see how people live without that space. If I do it, it will suffocate me.

4. Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta shared how she is enjoying being single and it's peaceful.

I am very happy being single. I am enjoying this peaceful phase in my life where work is the focus, so is my own self and of course, my new house is the focus.

5. Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has been embracing parenthood as he decided to welcome a baby through surrogacy. He stated how fulfilled his life is, and he doesn't want to share it with anybody else.

I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share myself with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So all's well that ends well.

6. Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose who is single now decided not to get married when he was 18. In one of his interviews, the actor was quoted saying:

Love, togetherness, companionships? Yes. Long, beautiful relationships with laughter and truth and moments? Yes. But marriage and all that stuff was never part of my imagination. I eagerly looked for lust a lot when I was younger. But how do you look for love? The only way of getting love is to give love. You just have to give it unconditionally to anyone and anything. If it comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, it is still beautiful to love.

7. Ameesha Patel

Recently, when Ameesha was rumoured to be dating Faisal Patel, here's what she said:

I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes.

8. Emma Watson

Emma Watson, in an interview with Vogue, shared what being single means to her.

I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.

9. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer had a bumpy road when it came to relationships. She defined being single and said:

We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.

Being single is not bad after all!

Read more: From Kaira to Piku, 11 Female Characters Who Made Me Wholeheartedly Embrace Singlehood.