Celebrities from across the world have been stopped from entering or performing in other countries, for various reasons. From racist remarks, to sexist decisions, here are 10 celebs who were banned from countries and why.

1. Beyoncé

She had a scheduled concert in 2007, which she cancelled due to the protests over her clothes and performances. According to the BBC, “Female performers at Malaysian concerts are required by government rules to cover up from shoulders to knees, with no cleavage showing." And so Beyoncé cancelled the concert, because allegedly, she wouldn't even be allowed to dance on stage.

2. Justin Bieber

The singer was banned from China for his 'bad behaviour' in 2017. And similarly stopped from performing in Argentina in 2016 for allegedly beating a photographer in 2013, and stealing his money and gear. The singer was also accused of disrespecting Argentina's flag. Justin was also reported to be banned from Disneyland for a bit, for allegedly punching Mickey Mouse in the crotch, years ago. Ouch.

3. Miley Cyrus

In 2009, Miley was banned in China when she posted a racist picture of herself, making what appeared to be slanted eyes. Chinese foreign minister, Yang Jiechi made a statement soon after saying, “Miss Cyrus has made it clear she is no friend of China or anyone of East Asian descent. We have no interest in further polluting our children’s minds with her American ignorance.”

4. Salman Khan

According to reports that surfaced in 2015, Salman couldn't travel to Britain after the Supreme Court cancelled a court order that had put on hold his five year jail term in the 1998 poaching case. However, in 2017, he finally performed in UK after a 12-year hiatus, so we're guessing the ban was lifted or exceptions were made.

5. Katy Perry

Reportedly, because Katy wore a sunflower dress during a performance in Taipei in 2015, and even waved the Taiwanese flag during the concert, she was banned in China in 2017. The reason for the outrage was that the sunflower had been adopted by anti-China protesters, and so her dress was deemed anti-national by China.

6. Selena Gomez

The singer, actor and social activist was allegedly banned from Russia over her political opinions and for supporting gay rights. She was also banned from China in 2016, for posting a picture with the Dalai Lama years ago. This isn't the first time though, Maroon 5, Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga are other celebs who are banned in China for the same reason.

7. Kesha

In 2013, Kesha’s concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was canceled and she tweeted this - "To be clear. I did NOT cancel. I was not allowed to play. And then I was going to play anyways and was threatened with imprisonment." The reason? The authorities believed she would "hurt cultural and religious sensitivities".



8. Paris Hilton

In 2010, Paris pled guilty to drug charges in Las Vegas, which is why she was later denied entry in Japan when she decided to enter the country days later when landed in her private jet.

9. Gigi Hadid

Gigi has been banned from China indefinitely in 2017, after a video of the model holding a Buddha cookie and squinted her eyes went viral. This racist gesture hasn't been forgotten by China.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

10. Brad Pitt

After his film, Seven Years in Tibet, was a roaring success, the actor faced a ban in China which lasted for over 20 years - up until 2016. All because he played the part of an Austrian mountain climber, Heinrich Harrer, who befriends the Dalai Lama during the period of China’s takeover of Tibet.

How many of these would you have guessed?