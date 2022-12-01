Let’s be honest, vacations contribute to having better mental health and an overall sense of happiness. And there is just something about going for a holiday to an island; Sun, sand and the sea is literal medicine! So, it makes sense that many of our favorite celebrities own private islands.

Credit: Travelandleisure

Which is why we’ve compiled a list of just this, take a look and read on:

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio owns a 104-acre Island named Blackadore Caye in Belize worth $1.75 million. Where he has also built an eco-resort, FYI.

Credit: Black Hills Pioneer

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a property on a private island in Dubai. It’s called Jannat, and is located in Palm Jumeriah. The villa on the island costs $2.8 million.

3. Shakira

Shakira bought an island named Bonds Cay in the Bahamas in the northern Berry District for $16 million back in 2011. The 700-acre island has five beaches and the singer is said to have bought it with the intention of turning it into an eco-friendly resort/hotel.

4. Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch star was gifted a private island, off the coast of Dubai by her ex-husband Tommy Lee when he was trying to win her back. And though there were rumors about her turning it into an eco-resort, there has been no such visible development regarding that.

5. Brad Pitt

Also a gift, Brad Pitt received Petra, an island which is located roughly fifty miles from the New York City Coast for his 50th birthday, from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

6. Beyoncé & Jay-Z

The power couple owns two private islands in the Bahamas and Florida. The exact locations are undisclosed because they prefer to keep that private.

7. George Clooney

Actor George Clooney owns a multimillion dollar worth, 5.5-acre private island (along with a humongous mansion) on the Thames, 37 miles from London.

Credit: NDTV

Imagine being able to take a vacation without having to over-think where you need to go?