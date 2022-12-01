Let’s be honest, vacations contribute to having better mental health and an overall sense of happiness. And there is just something about going for a holiday to an island; Sun, sand and the sea is literal medicine! So, it makes sense that many of our favorite celebrities own private islands.

Credit: Travelandleisure

Which is why we’ve compiled a list of just this, take a look and read on:

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio owns a 104-acre Island named Blackadore Caye in Belize worth $1.75 million. Where he has also built an eco-resort, FYI.

Credit: Black Hills Pioneer

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a property on a private island in Dubai. It’s called Jannat, and is located in Palm Jumeriah. The villa on the island costs $2.8 million.

Credit: Instagram

3. Shakira

Shakira bought an island named Bonds Cay in the Bahamas in the northern Berry District for $16 million back in 2011. The 700-acre island has five beaches and the singer is said to have bought it with the intention of turning it into an eco-friendly resort/hotel.

Credit: Instagram

4. Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch star was gifted a private island, off the coast of Dubai by her ex-husband Tommy Lee when he was trying to win her back. And though there were rumors about her turning it into an eco-resort, there has been no such visible development regarding that.

Credit: Instagram

5. Brad Pitt

Also a gift, Brad Pitt received Petra, an island which is located roughly fifty miles from the New York City Coast for his 50th birthday, from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

6. Beyoncé & Jay-Z

The power couple owns two private islands in the Bahamas and Florida. The exact locations are undisclosed because they prefer to keep that private.

Credit: Instagram

7. George Clooney

Actor George Clooney owns a multimillion dollar worth, 5.5-acre private island (along with a humongous mansion) on the Thames, 37 miles from London. 

Credit: NDTV

Imagine being able to take a vacation without having to over-think where you need to go?