Bollywood is a very close-knit industry where everyone knows everyone. But knowing doesn't necessarily mean that they all have to like each other. So, naturally, if some celebs are not so fond of each other, it would affect a future project.

So, here are a few Bollywood actors who rejected a role just because they didn't like their co-stars.

1. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

Both these actors had a very nasty break up. So, the reason for them not wanting to work together was quite clear. Both have mentioned in interviews that working again together will not happen.

2. Ranveer Singh And Katrina Kaif

Even though Ranveer didn't have any personal grudge with Katrina, he turned down Baar Baar Dekho just so that he does not offend his beau Deepika Padukone. Back in the day, Deepika and Katrina were not on good terms.

3. Ranbir Kapoor And Sonakshi Sinha

Both the actors were supposed to work together in a romantic movie. However, when Ranbir came to know that he'll star opposite Sinha he rejected the role. He thought she looks much older than him and the pairing will certainly not look good.

4. Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor

After Big B came to know that Kareena was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, he refused to do the film. However, Bhansali wanted Amitabh to star in the movie, so he replaced Kareena with Rani Mukherjee. The Bachchan family has had a feud with the Kapoor family ever since Karishma Kapoor broke off her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan

Aishwarya was initially roped in to play the role of Mastani in Bajirao Mastani. But when she came to know that there are chances of Salman Khan portraying the role of Bajirao, she refused to do the film as both the actors were exes.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan And Emraan Hashmi

Kareena has a precondition that she'll only work with A- list actors. But when she came to know that she'd star opposite Emraan Hashmi in Karan Johar's Badtameez Dil, she refused to do the movie since she thought he wasn't an A-list actor.

7. Katrina Kaif And Aditya Roy Kapoor

After two back to back flops like Fitoor and Jagga Jasoos, Katrina became selective about her next projects. So, when she was offered a film with Aditya Roy Kapoor she down the offer since she already delivered a flop with him.

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi

Hashmi labelled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as “plastic” in Koffee With Karan. So, naturally, this built some bitterness between the two actors. When Aishwarya came to know that Hashmi is taking over Diljit Dosanjh's role in Baadshaho, she quit the movie.

Things are not as happy as it seems in Bollywood.