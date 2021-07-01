Often the thing that adds a little sumthin' sumthin' to weddings is a personal touch. For instance, having homemade ladoos (English Vinglish style) at your wedding, having your sister do your bridal make-up for you, having a small intimate wedding in a family home, or simply wearing your mom's accessories or a saree of her's on the day.

Hence, if you're looking for inspo. on how to do this, we've got a list of celebs who decided to wear their moms or MIL's attire on their wedding day! Take a look.

1. Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga was a piece from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. And the red dupatta that she is seen wearing was taken from her mother's wedding saree, from thirty-five years ago.

2. Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi got married to Robert Vadra in 1997 and wore her grandmother Indira Gandhi's saree. How beautiful is it though? There is just something about sarees that have been passed down through generations.

3. Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Bajaj, who is Rana Daggubati's wife, wore her mother's bridal lehenga for her baht ceremony. As you can see, the lehenga is absolutely stunning. Looks super traditional and elegant!

4. Yami Gautam

We all saw the refreshingly simple photos that Yami Gautam uploaded of her wedding ceremony recently. And, not only was the wedding an intimate affair, which was done in a traditional pahaadi manner, Yami Gautam chose to wear her mother's saree for it!

5. Gul Panag

Just like her vivacious self, Gul Panag wore a stark, bubblegum pink lehenga for her wedding. That lehenga was her mother's and she even wore her mother-in-law's lehenga for the sangeet ceremony.

6. Sania Mirza

In Sania Mirza's case also, she wore her mother's bridal saree from about thirty-three years ago, at her own wedding. Apparently, she wanted to wear the saree ever since she was a teenager!

7. Niharika Konidela

South films' actor Niharika Konidela wore her mother's 32-year-old saree at her pre-wedding ritual, pellikuthuru. She just switched up the blouse and chose to wear something dressier there. And as you can see, she looks stunning!

8. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's wedding veil was made out of a piece of her mother-in-law's wedding dress. Remember how long that thing was? It looked like a scene out of a Disney movie, TBH. So dreamy.

BONUS POINT

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor reportedly wore her mother Sunita Kapoor's jewellery for her wedding ceremonies. How iconic were the outfits she wore at her wedding?

Such an elegant decision! Would you want to do the same?