Anupamaa is one of India's favourite television series at the moment. And with good reason. Its star cast is great, especially Rupali Ganguly, who is doing such a stellar job of playing Anupamaa.

The show has managed to bring various social issues to the forefront, in the most relatable ways. Whether that's the stigma around divorced women, or the issue of unequal division of household labour, Anupamaa has shed light on a lot. But there were multiple actors who were offered the role of the female lead before Ganguly. What would the show have been like if the role would have been bagged by one of them? Well maybe you can take a look at this list and picture an alternative reality.

1. Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar, known for her roles in Yeh Jeevan Hai and Rishtey, turned the role down, as she was committed to another TV show at the time.

2. Mona Singh

Reportedly, Mona Singh was the first actor to be approached for the role. Though her reason to decline the it is unclear.

3. Gauri Pradhan

Known for playing Gauri Mittal in Kutumb and Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Gauri Pradhan was also considered for the lead role. But the makers of the show ultimately felt that her persona didn't align with that of the character's.

4. Sakshi Tanwar

I personally love Sakshi Tanwar and entertaining the idea of her as Anupamaa doesn't seem too bad. But unfortunately the actor was already occupied with web series' work and Bollywood projects.

5. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was said to be busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is why she couldn't consider Anupamaa.

6. Shveta Salve

Known for her roles in Left Right Left and Kahin Kissi Roz, Shveta Salve was also among the few who had a good shot at the show. But according to the rumours, the actor was looking for a hefty remuneration, which is why the collaboration didn't happen.

We're sure they'd all have done a great job as Anupamaa, but Rupali Ganguly truly made the character her own and nurtured it like so.