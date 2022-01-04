There’s no doubt that the last two years have been pretty difficult for everyone, due to the pandemic. Unlike other years, this new year was a little different. From sipping hot chocolate in our homes to having a binge-marathon party, we all had a much cosy celebration this year.

However, there were a number of celebrities who made headlines for their grand vacations at exotic locations as the COVID cases were raising. Shall we have a look at them? Read on.

1. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

While the destination of the star couple’s vacation is shrouded in secret, they apparently went to the Maldives to ring in their new year. The duo shared a few pictures and videos where they appeared to be relaxing and dining by the blue waters on a remote island.

2. Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter

This alleged couple celebrated their new year at Ranthambhore National Park, amidst the sunshine and wildlife. Both the actors shared their individual pictures on their official Instagram handles.

3. Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

While this couple has not admitted to being in a relationship together, their frequent trips and compatibility speak volumes about them. The duo was clicked at the airport as they set off on the holidays together. Although they didn’t post any pictures together, they reportedly spent their time in Ranthambore together.

4. Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

As the other celebrity couples were chilling by the beach, this duo opted for a wildlife safari in Kenya to seek their adventures. The actress took to her social media handle and shared pictures from their vacation.

5. Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani

This couple, again, has always remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship. This duo too flew off to the tinsel town’s favourite holiday destination, Maldives.

6. Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

This duo, along with their daughter, were in the Maldives to welcome the new year and to celebrate the actress’ birthday. Both the actors shared pictures of enjoying themselves in the middle of blue waters.

7. Ankita Konwar & Milind Soman

This ever-so-young couple started their new year in Jaisalmer.

8. Sonal Chauhan

The actress, known for her role in the movie Jannat, went to Goa to ring in her new year.

9. Parineeti Chopra

The actress was seen holidaying in Prague where she rang in the new year. She took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures from her vacation.

Pandemic, what's that?