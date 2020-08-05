After the Bihar Government recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Centre has accepted its request to transfer the case from Mumbai Police to the central probe agency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated this, during the hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case registered in Bihar’s capital of Patna to Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta states before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request recommending CBI enquiry into #SushantSinghRajput death case.



SC is hearing Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YTlUPvBOQn — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The bench at the apex court also mentioned how the Maharashtra Government put Bihar's IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in quarantine. They also added how Sushant Singh Rajput's death took place in an unusual manner.

It doesn't give the right message. He was there to do his job. You must do everything in a professional manner. A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. This was very unfortunate. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari (in pictures) who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials: Bihar Police #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/oIhCPy5aDu — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

The Supreme Court has also asked the parties involved to file their response within three days. It also ordered the Maharashtra government to fill in the court of the stage of investigation by Mumbai Police into Sushant's death. The case will now be heard next week.

Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week. https://t.co/u2FC8k3Vid — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande praised the government's decision.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide last month.