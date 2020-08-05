After the Bihar Government recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Centre has accepted its request to transfer the case from Mumbai Police to the central probe agency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated this, during the hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case registered in Bihar’s capital of Patna to Maharashtra’s Mumbai. 

The bench at the apex court also mentioned how the Maharashtra Government put Bihar's IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in quarantine. They also added how Sushant Singh Rajput's death took place in an unusual manner.  

It doesn't give the right message. He was there to do his job. You must do everything in a professional manner. A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. This was very unfortunate. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into. 

The Supreme Court has also asked the parties involved to file their response within three days. It also ordered the Maharashtra government to fill in the court of the stage of investigation by Mumbai Police into Sushant's death. The case will now be heard next week.     

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande praised the government's decision. 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide last month. 