Losses are burdens you carry on your shoulders. Which explains why they slow you down.

Chadwick Boseman's passing away is not one of them. This loss is making us angry. Like, if we could, we would go and get him back.

But life and death, both do not work that way.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43. He had been battling colon cancer since 2016. pic.twitter.com/qT0lXby9xO — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) August 29, 2020

The 43-year-old actor, best known for his work in Black Panther, passed away early this morning due to colon cancer.

Leaving behind heartbroken friends, family, fans - and a legacy he can be proud of, while he looks at us from the stars.

completely heartbroken and at a loss for words. he had a remarkable talent and his impact is truly unfathomable. deepest condolences to his family. losing a loved one is never easy. rest in peace & power, chadwick boseman. you were a light. thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/q2BgbafCJG — out of context marvel (@nocontextmarveI) August 29, 2020

This reminds me of his speech at Harvard Convocation Ceremony from some years ago. An alumna of the college himself, Chad went on the stage and talked to students about their journeys, the significance of cherishing moments and most importantly, fighting for what is correct.

He starts his beautiful speech by telling about his encounter with Muhammad Ali at the campus. Moving on to the point that Harvard is a magical place, where anything can happen.

So grades, while important, are not everything. In Chad's words: That's okay, you are here.

He also goes on to explain what the 'hilltop' signifies. Harvard is built on a higher plane. So anyone who wants to go there, has to climb. Something which he said, signifies overcoming personal struggles.

Most of you struggled against one or more of the impediments or obstacles in order to reach this hill top.

Hence, his message was clear. He wanted students to cherish what they had done.

He then asked students to keep up the good fight, with respect to their protests. He said that nothing in the world, no power, should make them surrender to what's wrong.

And that the struggle to maintain the dignity of something close to one's heart is crucial. In the student's case, it has to be the college.

Everything that you fought for was not for yourself. It was for those that come after.

In his address, he told students many significant points, like the ones mentioned above. But never forgot to add that it is imperative that they enjoy what they have achieved.

Savour the taste of your triumphs today. Don't just swallow the moment whole without digesting what has actually happened here...Look down over what you conquered and appreciate what God has brought you through.

You can listen to the complete speech, here: