The final tweet from the late Chadwick Boseman's account announcing his demise has become the most-liked post on Twitter ever.

Source: Indian Express

The tweet now has 6.4 million likes and 3 million comments and retweets. 

The feat was also acknowledged by Twitter. 

The 43-year-old actor, best known for playing King T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU, passed away yesterday after a 4-year-battle with colon cancer. 

His death has been mourned by billions around the world, from his Avengers co-stars to prominent politicians to his most ardent fans. 

Boseman's death is not only a loss for the film fraternity but also for everyone in the world for whom he was a true inspiration. 