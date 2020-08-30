The final tweet from the late Chadwick Boseman's account announcing his demise has become the most-liked post on Twitter ever.

The tweet now has 6.4 million likes and 3 million comments and retweets.

The feat was also acknowledged by Twitter.

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The 43-year-old actor, best known for playing King T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU, passed away yesterday after a 4-year-battle with colon cancer.

His death has been mourned by billions around the world, from his Avengers co-stars to prominent politicians to his most ardent fans.

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game... #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Boseman's death is not only a loss for the film fraternity but also for everyone in the world for whom he was a true inspiration.