Ayushmann Khurrana is the star of playing relatable characters in unconventional stories. And in the trailer of his latest film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, he seems to be once again marrying mainstream masala with a message.

Ayushmann plays a gym trainer and weight-lifting champion whose only goal in life is to win a championship - until the day he meets the new Zumba instructor, played by Vaani Kapoor, and falls heads over heels in lust, and love.

However, before their love story can progress any further, a secret threatens to affect everything about their love story. From the looks of the trailer, it appears that Vaani Kapoor is playing a transgender character.

From Ayushmann's epic transformation to the movie's subtle messaging that should ideally help normalize a difficult conversation, the trailer already looks promising.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on December 10, 2021.