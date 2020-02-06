Chandler Bing fans, leave whatever you're doing and take a seat because Mr. Bing a.k.a Matthew Perry has taken to Twitter to announce something "big".

Chandler Bing who bleeds sarcasm has been our sensei for killer burns and comebacks forever and we've been craving his humour since the last episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired 16-years ago.

However, Matthew Perry has pulled off another Chandler Bing while posting his recent tweet. He got our attention, took a long dramatic pause, built up some suspense and didn't complete his sentence with a follow-up tweet.

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

With his cliff-hanger, dramatic pause and incomplete sentence, he's left Netizens excited and frustrated at the same time:

OKAY BUT YOU CANT JUST “...” WHAT IS THE NEWS — shay ♡ (@hicourteneyily) February 5, 2020

By this point she would have had 2 kids and she's done....lol — Peach-mint my fave flave (@MarcyTanter) February 5, 2020

Reunion??? Its 2020 and everyone including Emma has woken up from their nap!!! pic.twitter.com/NBhcPzuG3x — Breadymouse (@balaksum1) February 5, 2020

don’t play with my feelings like this — 𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 (@paulsbeatle) February 5, 2020

Matthew we've missed you so much. Whether the news is just that you're gonna tweet more or something to as big as you're making movies again we will be happy and you have no idea to describe this feeling literally jumped out of bed and started screaming because I miss you sm. — Emma (@Matthew1fan) February 5, 2020

you can’t just say that and NOT SAY ANYTHING ELSE? 😭❤️ — georgia (@jenenthusiast) February 5, 2020

Oh my my! Please tell me it's the much much much awaited REUNION! 💃



So glad to see you up & running. Here's to happy pursuits, Insha Allah! 🏆 — Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) February 6, 2020

CAN ANYBODY SAY A COMPLETE SENTENCE?? — LU YAO (@LUYAO06086985) February 5, 2020

whatever this is we are proud and happy for you..you have no idea how much the world loves you ❤️ — Vivi (@demidlove) February 5, 2020

Well, while we're secretly hoping that the "big news" is a F.RI.E.N.D.S reboot, we'll settle for a reunion too. WE JUST NEED TO KNOW WHAT IT IS. How will I sleep at night not knowing what the big Bing news is.