Chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most well-known Indian celebrity chefs, who recently appeared as a guest judge on the reality show Bigg Boss. On the show, Vikas entered as a judge for a cooking task, and prepared a Michelin-style feast for the winning team. He shared that he was overjoyed to see the winning team 'savor his food'.

One of the participants, Asim Riaz, first fed Vikas and then proceeded to eat the food himself. And Vikas shared the same on his Insta story.

While Vikas was touched by the gesture, people on social media trolled him for the same and went so far as to question his faith. Vikas Khanna has now responded to the hate with an Instagram post, where he has stated that his faith is 'Indian'.

I’m an Indian and that’s my faith... Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small.

When house mates are living in Bigg Boss for months without luxuries and when given a Michelin Star meal, it moved me that Asim fed me first.

I’m not a part of any team, but we must honor a humbling moments in life.

This gratitude is what defines us as human. 🙏🏼 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 12, 2020

People supported his response and commended both him and Asim for their gestures:

And it also defines the Michelin chef .. how humble vikas khana sir must b that this small moment of #Asim feeding him moved him . #ShowStopperAsim #BB13 — Mubeena Abdul Gafoor (@mubsisme) January 12, 2020

Thanks @TheVikasKhanna for posting this and appreciating a wonderful nature of our star boy#ShowStopperAsim — Bigg Boss critics 🌟 (@BiggMasala) January 12, 2020

There is a reason why so many of us love you and respect you. You are a class act. More power to you for appreciating #AsimRiaz for his humility and humble behaviour. Not many can do it but it takes a one gentleman to spot another one. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Amena (@Fashionopolis) January 12, 2020

While trolling is nothing new, it is worrying that a simple gesture can lead to such shocking and hateful responses that a celebrity has to issue a statement in response.