Digvijay Deshmukh - who played the role of Ali in the 2013 movie Kai Po Che! - has bagged a place in Mumbai Indians' team after recently concluded Indian Premier League auctions.

Interestingly, his character was also that of a cricketer in the movie.

Digvijay SIngh in Kai Po Che
Source: Crictracker

Digvijay was bought for ₹ 20 Lakhs by MI, who will be playing to retain their title this year. He made his debut for Maharashtra during this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 9 wickets in 7 matches.

And right after his call-up, he made his Ranji Trophy debut, where he scalped 6 wickets and scored 83 runs in Maharashtra's second innings.

Digvijay had earlier admitted that he never wanted to be an actor and took up the role in Kai Po Che!, only because he could be a cricketer in it.

Yes, I am Digvijay and I acted as Ali in that movie Kai Po Che. But I was never an actor and always a cricketer. Now I am slowly realising my dream.
Digvijay in kai po che as ali
Source: Twitter/fasak24x7.com

He also turned down many offers after the movie came out, to focus on his cricketing career - something that has now paid off with his big signing.