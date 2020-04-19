Time to take a journey down the memory lane of Bollywood. Child actors that impressed us with their performance and cuteness are all grown up.

Let’ see what they look like now:

1. Darsheel Safari

We can never forget Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel has taken the center-stage and ventured in the world of theater.

2. Hansika Motwani

We watched her in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Daabra. Hansika has made a mark in the South Indian Film Industry.

3. Shweta Basu Prasad

Chunni/Munni in Makdee won our hearts and the National Award. Shweta has done a number of TV serials and films including The Tashkent Files, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more.

4. Parzaan Dastur

That cute little lost kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Parzaan has done a number of Bollywood movies, short films & TV ads. He was also seen in videos of Arre and TVF.

5. Aditya Narayan

That kid in Chota Bacha Jaan Ke Humko song is now a mainstream singer. Aditya has done a number of films and he is a TV show host.

6. Jhanak Shukla

Super cute Jia in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jhanak has been away from the limelight for many years and is focusing on her studies.

7. Sana Saeed

Little Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sana is a model and she has worked in a number of TV serials and movies including Student of The Year.

8. Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas was the kid in My Friend Ganesha and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Ahsaas is conquering the world of web series with her acting skills. She is also active on TikTok.

9. Jibraan Khan

SRK and Kajol’s on-screen son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Jibraan is a trained dancer from Shiamak Davar Institute of Professional Arts. He has reportedly assisted Ayan Mukherji in Brahmastra.

10. Kavish Majmudar

Remember, little Rohan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? He was also seen in films like Gori Tere Pyar Mein & Main Tera Hero.

11. Anuj Pandit Sharma

That Sardar kid in Koi Mil Gaya. Anuj has done a lot of TV series including Crime Patrol.

12. Pooja Ruparel

Chutki, Kajol’s little sister in DDLJ. Apart from movies, Pooja has tried her hand in Stand-up comedy as well.

13. Athit Naik

Shiv in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Athit also acted in Aabra Ka Dabra. He has left the acting world and is now a Cinematogrpher.

14. Malvika Raaj

Little Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Maalvika has scaled new heights in the modelling world.