Singing in a big-shot industry is on top of every singer's bucket list. There are plentiful aspiring singers making an entry in Bollywood every other year. However, there are only a handful who make a home in a million hearts and become household names .

From Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam to Sunidhi Chauhan, these singers not only charmed us with their melodious and soulful voice, but also left a lasting impression on the hearts of the audience in a very short span of time.

Be it a common man or a high-profile celebrity, everybody enjoys reliving their golden memories. Here are a number of blast-from-the-past clips of our favourite singers from their childhood, who showcased their talent by doing what they loved when they were teeny tiny kiddos.

1. Armaan Malik

With singing a bunch of soulful tracks like Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni) and Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar), Armaan Malik became the B'town chocolate singer in a very short span of time. Known for being the youngest singer to bag two debut awards at Global Indian Music Awards (GiMA), he is also the nephew of singer, composer Anu Malik. Look at that cute baby face!

2. Neha Kakkar

From performing at religious events at the tender age of four to becoming the national singing sensation, Neha Kakkar has come a very long way. Known for her quirky numbers like Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi), she also participated in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol, but she was eventually eliminated. What sharp expressions!

3. Arijit Singh

Unless you live under a rock or have a really pathetic taste in music, you must definitely know this man. From Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha) and Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) to Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), it was Arijit Singh's soulful vocals that made every song a smashing chartbuster hit. Always making our heart melt!

4. Palak Muchhal

The euphonious voice behind megahit songs like Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni) and Chahu Main Ya Na (Aashiqui 2) was none other than Palak Muchhal's. In 2006, she emerged as a winner for Sony Entertainment Television's TV show Cadbury Bournvita Confidence Champions. What an angelic voice!

5. Sunidhi Chauhan

Beginning by performing in local gatherings at the age of four to making her career debut at the age of 12 with the film Shastra in 1996, Sunidhi Chauhan has made a home in a gazillion hearts. From Kamli (Dhoom 3) and Dilliwaali Girlfriend (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) to Darkhast (Shivaay), she has sung many melodic numbers that are stuck on our lips even today. Look at her confidence!



6. Sonu Nigam

Do you remember singing Deewane Hoke Hum (Jaan) when you were in love, dancing on Bole Chudiyaan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) during every family function and crying whenever you heard Sandese Aate Hai (Border)? If yes, then your childhood was awesome because it had a spoonful of Sonu Nigam in it. Look at baby-him hitting the high notes!

7. Aditya Narayan

From his oh-so-cute voice in Mujhe Maaf Karna (Biwi No. 1) to the fun number Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela), Aditya Narayan won many hearts with his super-sweet voice. He is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and they have sung a song together back in 1995 for the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum. Cuteness running in his veins from ages!

8. Shreya Ghoshal

From Dola Re Dola (Devdas) and Kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju) to Yeh Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met), Shreya Ghoshal made every heart skip a beat with her profound vocals. Fun fact: she has received four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and ten Filmfare Awards South. Mesmerising, isn't it?

9. Darshan Raval

From his first on-screen appearance in Star Plus' reality show India's Raw Star to singing for India's top music labels, Darshan Raval is an idol to many. His albums incorporate a handful of hearty songs like Tera Zikr and Hawa Banke. He was ranked as the most desirable man of the year by Ahmedabad Times in 2017. Great throwback, right?

10. Jubin Nautiyal

Well known for his heartfelt work in soulful tracks like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan), Jubin Nautiyal instantly became a sensation after his debut. After he got rejected as a contestant on the show Indian Idol, instead of losing hope he once again entered another reality show X-Factor and ended up being amongst the top 25. Just. Look. At. Him!



Indeed the cutest throwback, isn’t it?