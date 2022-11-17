The ultimate objective of running a marathon is to promote fitness and good health. In fact, it requires a lot of dedication, devotion and of course, a strong pair of lungs.

However, an aged participant completed the marathon while chain-smoking cigarettes!

As per reports, the 42-kilometre Xinanjiang Marathon, where one-thousand runners took part, was organised in Jiande City, China. Amongst those runners, one 50-year-old participant ran continuously smoking cigarettes, one after the other.

The man, who has been nicknamed Uncle Chen, became a sensation when his pictures and videos from the marathon surfaced on different social media platforms, including Weibo, a microblogging website.

Reportedly, he accomplished his feat in three hours and twenty-eight minutes. He came 574th. Later, the marathon organisers shared his certificate, as well.

This is not the first time when the runner took part in a marathon while smoking. In 2018, he was photographed while running the Guangzhou Marathon and the Xiamen Marathon in 2019, while smoking cigarettes.

Who said you can’t smoke while running in a marathon?