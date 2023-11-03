Let’s be honest, the Indian film industry is known for taking the word ‘inspiration’ a little too far. Oftentimes, we’ve ended up with movie posters, aesthetics, even plot-lines so similar to an external source that it’s simply impossible to ignore. For instance, we just stumbled across an old video shared by 88 Miles Per Hour Podcast on their IG page; It’s of a song from a Telugu movie called Donga (1985) and one look at the video, and you’ll realise that it is awfully similar to Michael Jackson’s single Thriller (1982).

Credit: YouTube

The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Radha and Kaikala Satyanarayana and the song we’re referring to is called Golimaar. Not only are the costumes in both songs similar, the beats are pretty similar too. Now we get it guys, maybe the makers just wanted to experiment and explore a new style of music video for their movie, but again, the vibes of the two songs are worlds apart.

Credit: YouTube

Here’s the post we came across:

And here are all the epic responses people have had to the video:

What do you think about this interesting Indian cover of Thriller?