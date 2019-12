It's no secret that Chris Evans comes pretty close to being the noble fighter with an amazing butt, Captain America, in real life too.

And he may have laid down the 'shield', but he did grace the screen in a whole new stylish avatar in his latest films, Knives Out. In fact, his 'white sweater' look from the film became quite the rage online.

Okay but Chris Evans wearing that white cable knit sweater in Knives Out πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€



That’s it. That’s the tweet. β€” Maddy βœ¨πŸŒ™ (@maddywaddytotes) December 27, 2019

hello everyone I just saw knives out and I, too, would like to express my appreciation for chris evans’ white sweater β€” kathleen (@kechesnutt) December 27, 2019

chris evans in the white sweater from knives out > anything, everything and anyone β€” des (@mrvlchidder) December 26, 2019

Jenny Eagan should win the Oscar for costume design simply for putting Chris Evans in that white cableknit sweater in Knives Out β€” india should be on survivor (@IndiaWilliams17) December 20, 2019

You know, the sweater that looks warm and cuddly and sexy, all at the same time - thanks to the person wearing it.

And now Evans dressed his doggo, Dodger, in a similar sweater and it's literally too cute to be put into words.

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in commenting on the undeniably adorable appeal of the doggo in the white sweater:

Chris Evans’ dog wearing the white cable knit sweater Chris Evans wore in Knives out wins moment of the decade. BeyoncΓ© honey you come in second place this decade I’m sorry https://t.co/phvrw14Ot0 β€” Hatem Chalak (@Hatemchalak) December 25, 2019

chris evans got a sweater for his dog to match his own iconic white sweater in knives out. my heart https://t.co/GlPRfO8mxj β€” angela ❄️ (@arcomeaux) December 25, 2019

This is way too adorable!



Merry Christmas to you and Dodger πŸŽ„β­οΈ β€” Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) December 25, 2019

Dodger wore it better! - Sorry Chris pic.twitter.com/YHkeMq31sA β€” Chris Evans' Sweater Stan Account (@cevanssweater) December 25, 2019

dodger wore the knives out sweater better sorry to say β€” pipsqueak in a hoodie (@copperinsides) December 25, 2019

The world: β€œThere’s nothing better than Chris Evans in a sweater”

Dodger: pic.twitter.com/BplMxs5Njf β€” 𝔓𝔯𝔒𝔰𝔒𝔯𝔲π”ͺ𝔖𝔱𝔒𝔳𝔒 𝔇𝔒’ 𝔐𝔒𝔑𝔦𝔠𝔦 (@MarvelPeriodt) December 25, 2019

sorry to break it to you but Dodger does it better πŸ₯Ί pic.twitter.com/8L50A5Y8Y6 β€” Beb misses Loki (@hometoharryx) December 26, 2019

No better duo than Evans and Dodger!