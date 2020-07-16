On 9th July, a brother Bridger Walker risked his life after coming in between his sister and a dog who was running towards her.



Without thinking about himself, he jumped to save his little sister. Bridger sustained injuries but ended up saving his sister from the attack.

The 6-year-old who is no less than a hero was bitten multiple times on the face and the head. He apparently grabbed his sister's hand and ran just to protect her from the attack.



Fortunately, the boy survived the attack but got 90 stitches.

Ever since her aunt shared his heroic story, the story went viral within minutes and people couldn't help but be all praises of this little champ.

Bridger!!! Oh my goodness! You definitely look like you fought off a big Dog! Thank goodness you were there for her 👍🏻 I’m sure you mom & dad were thankful ♥️♥️ stay strong. (And remember your sister probably owes you a treat of some kind 😉) — Chris Casey 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@2texasmom) July 15, 2020

You saved your sister from an attacking dog, though you got hurt, and you knew you’d get hurt. I am so proud of you, young man. Keep on. Keep on. pic.twitter.com/wBy0fuv07L — Ray Ortlund (@rayortlund) July 14, 2020

So much so that even Captain America came forward to appreciate this fearless act.



He promised the 6-year-old a unique gift that only heroes deserve which happens to be an authentic Captain America shield.

Chris appreciated what Bridger had done for his sister. An act only a few can pull off.



In his video, he shared that we need people like Bridger and encouraged him to keep being the man that he is.



Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you

He further added that:

Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down.

Naturally, this proved to be a real tear-jerker and Nikki's comment section was once again filled with people all happy for the boy!

Other than Chris Evans, The Hulk also congratulated Bridger. He was one of the first celebrities to comment on the post shared by Nikki Walker.

The world seems like a better place with such little heroes in it!