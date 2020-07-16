On 9th July, a brother Bridger Walker risked his life after coming in between his sister and a dog who was running towards her.
Without thinking about himself, he jumped to save his little sister. Bridger sustained injuries but ended up saving his sister from the attack.
Bridger’s parents @robertwalker307 and @teilawalker have asked that I share more details of his story. It’s hefty but worth the read. If you only have time for a piece of it, skip to the end. #BridgerStrong EDIT: Vamos a hacer una traduccion en español, pero toma tiempo. Gracias por su paciencia. 😅
The 6-year-old who is no less than a hero was bitten multiple times on the face and the head. He apparently grabbed his sister's hand and ran just to protect her from the attack.
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
Fortunately, the boy survived the attack but got 90 stitches.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Ever since her aunt shared his heroic story, the story went viral within minutes and people couldn't help but be all praises of this little champ.
Bridger!!! Oh my goodness! You definitely look like you fought off a big Dog! Thank goodness you were there for her 👍🏻 I’m sure you mom & dad were thankful ♥️♥️ stay strong. (And remember your sister probably owes you a treat of some kind 😉)— Chris Casey 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@2texasmom) July 15, 2020
You saved your sister from an attacking dog, though you got hurt, and you knew you’d get hurt. I am so proud of you, young man. Keep on. Keep on. pic.twitter.com/wBy0fuv07L— Ray Ortlund (@rayortlund) July 14, 2020
So much so that even Captain America came forward to appreciate this fearless act.
He promised the 6-year-old a unique gift that only heroes deserve which happens to be an authentic Captain America shield.
Chris appreciated what Bridger had done for his sister. An act only a few can pull off.
In his video, he shared that we need people like Bridger and encouraged him to keep being the man that he is.
Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you
He further added that:
Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down.
Naturally, this proved to be a real tear-jerker and Nikki's comment section was once again filled with people all happy for the boy!
Other than Chris Evans, The Hulk also congratulated Bridger. He was one of the first celebrities to comment on the post shared by Nikki Walker.
The world seems like a better place with such little heroes in it!