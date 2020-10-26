Captain America is high-key obsessed with his dog and we love it. Ever since Chris Evans joined Instagram, he has been serving us adorable pictures of him with his dog, Dodger - a sight no one should miss.

On somedays they match, and on other days they cuddle endlessly.

Kinda stole Dodger’s color scheme on set today. pic.twitter.com/4RNSWvac5N — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2018

As if Chris Evans wasn't irresistible enough, we now have one more reason to drool over him.

His recent picture with Dodger has the cute doggo lying on the actor's chest, right next to his 'Dodger' tattoo. Yes, he has a tattoo of his dog's name across his chest because he is basically perfect and totally devoted to his furry BFF. *splashes cold water on self*

What we wouldn't give to have someone look at us the way Chris looks at his unbelievably photogenic dog.