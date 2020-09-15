On Saturday, Chris Evans posted something on his Insta story that was probably not meant for our eyes. 

Source: Lenex

via GIPHY

The Insta story was a screen recording and as it shuffled past his camera roll, we saw *something* Chris (maybe) didn't want to post. Which resulted in some playful teasing from him co-star and also his brother.

Source: Global News

But while the world would consider this a 'controversy', Chris being Chris took this NSFW opportunity to get an important point across. After three days of silence as the internet held their breath for his response, he simply used the opportunity to ask his followers to get out there and vote. 

Source: Cinema Blend

Twitter is obviously loving the stride in which he took it all. 

Did Captain America just save the day, again?