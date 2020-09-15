On Saturday, Chris Evans posted something on his Insta story that was probably not meant for our eyes.

The Insta story was a screen recording and as it shuffled past his camera roll, we saw *something* Chris (maybe) didn't want to post. Which resulted in some playful teasing from him co-star and also his brother.

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

But while the world would consider this a 'controversy', Chris being Chris took this NSFW opportunity to get an important point across. After three days of silence as the internet held their breath for his response, he simply used the opportunity to ask his followers to get out there and vote.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Twitter is obviously loving the stride in which he took it all.

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

using leaked nudes for the betterment of America. There literally has never been a man more worthy of the title "Captain America" 👑🇺🇸 — Ivan Lee G (@ivanleegee) September 15, 2020

You did it for your country 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/F7O2RvjxV9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 15, 2020

I think Chris Evans's dick could flip Texas. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) September 15, 2020

More people should raise awareness for voting the way Chris Evans does. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 15, 2020

This is a power move. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) September 15, 2020

Did Captain America just save the day, again?