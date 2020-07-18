If you thought that Russo Brothers and Netflix would just calm down after bringing the ultra handsome Chris Hemsworth (in Extraction) to us, then you're wrong.

The online streaming giant is joining hands with Joe and Anthony Russo yet again and are not just casting one, but two heartthrobs in their new venture.

That's right! The directors behind Avengers: Endgame are casting Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, a Netflix thriller based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney of the same name.

Now what's more exciting for us is that both these gorgeous specimens will be playing CBI agents. Ryan will play former CIA operative named Court Gentry and Chris will play Lloyd Hansen.

I mean, who wouldn't want to see two of the most good-looking actors in the world do some hardcore action sequences, amirite?

To give a better insight about the movie, Anthony Russo told Deadline,

The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.

Sure, the script of the movie seems amazing, but Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds together in a movie is making everyone (including Twitter) go crazy.

I don't think I can safely watch a movie with both Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in it. I'm afraid I might die of thirst. pic.twitter.com/1APCSH1wK3 — Megan (@CtrlAltMegan) July 17, 2020

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling on the same set with the Russo Bros Omg...this is utterly mind-blowing pic.twitter.com/RYvKzAz5Qv — jayni 🌠 (@GoodOldJane) July 17, 2020

netflix to me after announcing chris evans and ryan gosling will be starring in a film together pic.twitter.com/WQBxH7iNGR — kay (@gaIaxyevans) July 17, 2020

U telling me we're getting a movie with both Chris and Ryan!!!! HALLELUJAH pic.twitter.com/oNH6FBMKlt — Sophie (@The_Aster_) July 17, 2020

The movie will be Netflix's most expensive original film with a $200M+ budget. But hello, our hearts melted thinking that so much talent and handsome bearded faces will be starring in the same movie.