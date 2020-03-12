Can we all agree on the fact that the love for Chris Evans is universal? I mean, look at the man.

The dude's perfection. And if you don't agree with me, just take a look at what he's been tweeting for years and then we will graciously accept you in the fan club.

Evans is a fucking treasure. But when he was young, he made some bad choices, like most of us, do. But hey, he at least admits it.

First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead. #TBT pic.twitter.com/fACbKBJUpF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 30, 2019

Like I said, a 'few' mistakes.

“Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise.”

Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT pic.twitter.com/yGwKdqEMtY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019

But what you're about to see next, is not a mistake he made. The moustache was for a character he was playing for a show on Broadway.

This is clearly an act of aggression. There are literally hundreds of photos to choose from. What did I ever do to you, Canada? https://t.co/3sAEARiTq4 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 12, 2019

Anyhow, he is a lot more like us regular people than we think. I mean, he ain't a 90s kid but god damn, it seems like he misses it a lot.

Dear All Technology,

Remember the 90’s when you just WORKED??? I don’t need a ‘smart’ feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You’re a major pain in all of our asses. You’re not worth it.

Signed,

Everyone — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 7, 2019

And just like the rest of us who grew up in the 90s, he's quite technologically challenged.

I don’t think I have ever, even once in my life, plugged a USB cable in right-side up on the first try. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 19, 2018

What makes him even more relatable to us is the fact that he has worse Mondays than us.

I woke up this morning, showered, got dressed, arrived at my morning meeting, only to realize that today is in fact, Sunday. NOT Monday. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 19, 2017

But the biggest reason we like him, other than him being Captain America is simply his love for his dog, Dodger.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

And why wouldn't he love Dodger? After all, the dog takes after Evans and is fully educated in the art of musical theatre.

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Also, just like the rest of us, who are dog parents, he understands the pain of the sound of a doorbell!

Any company that puts a doorbell in their commercial clearly doesn’t sympathize with dog owners. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 20, 2018

Above all, he gave us the teen Hulk!

It actually makes me furious that I can’t hang out with this kid. pic.twitter.com/T5rxtI1vKQ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 30, 2018

He ain't just a pretty face, BTW! Much like Captain America, Evans will call out the government when he sees a situation pointed south.

His effort to dehumanize immigrants is appallingly clear. He stokes fear and anger effectively pandering to the bigoted and uninformed. The entire GOP is complicit in this pernicious reincarnation of history’s ugliest chapters. Their silence is deafening and will not be forgotten https://t.co/Cnmtd1WIi5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 21, 2018

And he doesn't like bullies. Doesn't matter where they are from.

What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this? Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared. https://t.co/pvuSyx4OMd — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 29, 2018

Just look at him owning David Duke, the grand dumbass of the KKK.

well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

See what I mean? Also his very first tweet after he joined the website was basically a shoutout his friend and Oscar winner, Octavia Spencer.

@octaviaspencer i did it!!! i'm in the game! i have no idea what i'm doing :) — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2012

If you still don't like the man, you gotta look deep inside and figure out what's really wrong with you!