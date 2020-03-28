Some are keeping busy cooking, reading books and spending time with family while, others are indulging in home workout sessions to stay fit and positive.
Fitness enthusiasts are even posting their workout videos online for all of us to follow but, guess who has newly joined the gang of fitness fanatics?
'Thor' actor, Chris Hemsworth is giving fitness lessons from his fitness app Centr and you too can get access to his workout regimes at home.
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. To help you stay strong, active and positive, our founder Chris Hemsworth is offering Centr for 6 Weeks Free. Our team of trainers will help keep your fitness on track with home workouts, using minimal or no equipment. Plus you’ll find nutritious meal ideas including pantry staples as well as mindfulness to keep you centered. Head to Centr.com now to get started. Offer available to new users until March 31 (PDT). Sign up via Centr.com only (link in bio).
You can join his fitness app till 31st March 2020 and get the first six weeks free with unrestricted access. You'll need to enter your credit card details while signing up but, you can cancel the subscription before mid-May to avoid any charges.
In this uncertain time, our growing global community has been a shining star of connection and encouragement. We've got your back and we're in this together. Stay tuned for an at home workout with Chris and Zocchi coming soon. New users can join the team now for 6 weeks free at Centr.com
What better way than to start your day with some exercise? Get started already! Enjoy your time indoors and stay fit.
Staying indoors for long can get to your nerves but, a little exercise can refresh your mind and build your immunity.