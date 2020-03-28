With half the world under lockdown, people are looking for ways to keep themselves entertained.

Some are keeping busy cooking, reading books and spending time with family while, others are indulging in home workout sessions to stay fit and positive.

Fitness enthusiasts are even posting their workout videos online for all of us to follow but, guess who has newly joined the gang of fitness fanatics?

'Thor' actor, Chris Hemsworth is giving fitness lessons from his fitness app Centr and you too can get access to his workout regimes at home.

You can join his fitness app till 31st March 2020 and get the first six weeks free with unrestricted access. You'll need to enter your credit card details while signing up but, you can cancel the subscription before mid-May to avoid any charges.

You can follow workout sessions in HIIT, MMA, boxing, strength training and yoga for beginners and advanced levels and he also posts his healthy meal plans and guided meditations online.

Here are some workout videos/images posted by him and his team. Check it out.

What better way than to start your day with some exercise? Get started already! Enjoy your time indoors and stay fit.

Staying indoors for long can get to your nerves but, a little exercise can refresh your mind and build your immunity.