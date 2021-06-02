From new shows to new superheroes, Marvel has been making sure to treat us to a steady stream of amazing content.

But the 'God' of capturing the internet's attention seems to be Thor himself, aka Chris Hemsworth.

Yes, Chris Hemsworth, along with Taika Waititi and Jasin Boland, took to Instagram to announce the wrap of the latest installment in the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder.

And while they all wrote beautiful, brilliant captions, the internet was distracted by Hemsworth's look. Because would you look at that?

I mean, those arms could certainly lift anything - Mjolnir, Thanos' gauntlet, the weight of my past relationships... you know what I mean!

Of course, netizens wasted no time in 'arming' the comments section:

Who knew the God of Thunder had 'guns' in his armory!