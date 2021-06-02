From new shows to new superheroes, Marvel has been making sure to treat us to a steady stream of amazing content. 

But the 'God' of capturing the internet's attention seems to be Thor himself, aka Chris Hemsworth. 

Source: Business Insider

Yes, Chris Hemsworth, along with Taika Waititi and Jasin Boland, took to Instagram to announce the wrap of the latest installment in the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder. 

And while they all wrote beautiful, brilliant captions, the internet was distracted by Hemsworth's look. Because would you look at that?

I mean, those arms could certainly lift anything - Mjolnir, Thanos' gauntlet, the weight of my past relationships... you know what I mean! 

Of course, netizens wasted no time in 'arming' the comments section: 

Who knew the God of Thunder had 'guns' in his armory! 