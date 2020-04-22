You think paparazzi go to great lengths for a shot of celebrities? Well, their efforts are nothing compared to Indian fans.

At least, that seems to be the case in a video that actor Chris Hemsworth shared of a 'persistent Indian fan'.

Chris Hemsworth was in India, shooting for his upcoming Netflix film Extraction, when he came across a fan who followed his car on a bike, simply to get an autograph.

By his own admission, Chris was more than impressed by his persistence and driving skills. And ultimately, he did get the autograph.

People were also quite impressed by this 'fan interaction':

Wonder if my parents will think this is a good enough reason to learn how to ride a bike?