The much-awaited trailer for Netflix's upcoming action flick Extraction is here.

This film which has been shot in multiple Indian cities stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role who undertakes a deadly mission in a foreign country - India.

Directed by the producers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, this movie features multiple famous actors like Randeep Hood, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.

The movie releases on April 24th on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here.