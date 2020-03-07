What if we say that one of the most iconic DC superhero is now gonna be a badass MCU villain?

Actor Tessa Thompson broke that news by confirming that Christian Bale is set to be the villain in Thor : Love and Thunder.

The actor who plays Valkyrie in the movie mentioned,

I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.

The movie is set to have two Thors this time played by Natalie Portman Chris Hemsworth. Portman's character will not only reprise the role of Jane Foster but also a female Thor.

The movie is set to release on November 5th, 2021.