The second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is trending on Netflix - and unsurprisingly so because the show is brimming with nuances that we can't help but talk about. Plus, it's probably one of the best hate-watch series out there!

If you've been watching the show, you know how it's filled with too many WTF moments that'd make one facepalm hard. From Samir Soni toasting to the wives for losing weight to Sanjay Kapoor blatantly avoiding his wife at the brunch table, there was only one man who truly seemed like a FABULOUS husband: Chunky Panday.

1. Right from the beginning of the series, Chunky didn't leave an opportunity to express his love for his wife, Bhavana Pandey.

While we saw husbands in the series getting awkward about expressing love, Chunky was the lover boy who owned his relationship with pride. (just like how it should be!)

2. Of course! Seeing him all excited and onboard into renewing marriage vows with Bhavana was adorable AF.

Even while all of Bhavana's friends made fun of the whole renewing marriage vows thing, Chunky was always on her side. He was beaming with pride and excitement when he announced the event at the brunch table when people mocked, "tu fir galti kar raha hai?"

3. Chunky getting candid about allowing people to take jibes at him was just heart-melting.

It's so easy for people to mistake silence for ignorance. Just makes me wonder how we readily take people as soft targets just because they don't consider stuff worth reacting to. We sometimes forget that people have feelings, even the jolliest ones!

Even Bhavana shared how perceptive Chunky is when people mock him just like that, but he chooses to let it go.

4. Chunky's "saanu ki" vibes on people mocking their celebration of love should get all the applause it can.

While Bhavana was getting a little worked up about the idea, Chunky was affirmative right from the start. He even asked Bhavana to let people think he has come up with the plan because he can sport jokes on himself.

5. And he has got a full-fledged capacity to crack Dad jokes.

Throughout the series, Chunky didn't fail to crack typical dad jokes whenever he appeared on camera. Be it while working out or about the latest technology to keep the chors away from the house.

6. His reaction to seeing Bhavana walking towards him was supremely aww-worthy.

7. Chunky never shied away from a little PDA.

While husbands in the series were seen shying away from expressing love, Chunky was forever ready for some PDA. He even blatantly told his kids "I can touch my own wife."

8. Even while expressing his love in the wedding vow, he didn't fail to add a tinge of humour.

Adorable much?

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives got us all raising our eyebrows at several problematic junctures. However, as the not-so-fabulous series unfolded, Chunky Panday came across as the only fabulous husband in the show. The actor was all about love and (a lil cringe) humour.