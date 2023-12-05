Dinesh Phadnis, who was seen in shows like CID and Adaalat, died today. He was 57.

The actor, who portrayed the role of Fredericks in the iconic crime-fiction, breathed his last at midnight as he was fighting a battle against liver damage.

He has been on a ventilator since December 2, at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital, after he suffered a heart attack.

Dayanand Shetty, his close friend and co-star, confirmed the news.

“Yes, it’s true he is no more. It happened around 12:08 am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from the CID is present right now.”

His death sent shockwaves across the internet and here’s how fans expressed their condolences:

Cid can never be the same again 💔😭

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली Freddy sir

We will miss u always#dineshphadnis #cid pic.twitter.com/dSCcAEpL4g — Bhakti (@Bhakti14443786) December 5, 2023

Thanku Freddy for making our childhood memorial, for making us laugh … Uh will always be remembered for bringing smiles on face of millions in CID … ❤️

RIP #DineshPhadnis 🙏pic.twitter.com/Wn700TxlBj — 𝐒𝐚𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐢 ☆*。 (@ItsSakshii) December 5, 2023

RIP Dinesh Phadnis, forever etched in our memories as Fredericks from CID. A talent gone, but his legacy lives on. Om Shanti. 🌹🕊️ — Gururaj Koteyar (@Gururaj2083) December 5, 2023

May his soul rest in peace.