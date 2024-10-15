Raj and DK are back, and this time it’s with Citadel: Honey Bunny, where our very own desi spies are about to take center stage. The much-awaited web series trailer just dropped, and if you love action, drama, and a bit of sass, you’re in for a treat.

The trailer introduces us to Bunny (Varun Dhawan), a stuntman, and Honey (Samantha), a struggling actress. And surprise, surprise, they’ve got some serious history. Fast forward to their reunion, and this time they’re not just fighting bad guys—they’re protecting their daughter, Nadia. Yep, you read that right. Nadia! In a fun twist, fans were quick to notice the name connection with Priyanka Chopra’s character from the UK version of Citadel. Coincidence? We think not!

The trailer is packed with action from the get-go—bullets flying, cars flipping, and Bunny-Honey dishing out some serious punches. But it’s not all intensity; true to Raj and DK style, the film comes with its share of witty punchlines. The best part? Little Nadia steals the show with her sassy closing line: “Everyone is dying or getting killed. I’m still a kid, you know.” We already love her.

At the teaser launch event, Varun Dhawan couldn’t stop praising Samantha’s dedication to the role. He shared how his prep felt like a breeze compared to what Samantha went through. ICYMI, Samantha revealed in 2022 that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. Yet, she didn’t let that stop her from delivering some kickass action scenes. Talk about dedication! “Her work ethic really inspired me,” Varun said, making all of us love Sam a little bit more.

In case you missed it, Citadel is a global spy series with editions in India, Italy, and Mexico, and yes, the whole thing is being backed by the Russo Brothers. While Priyanka and Richard Madden headline the global version, Raj and DK are leading the Indian chapter, bringing back their golden touch from Family Man 2. And let’s not forget the stellar cast, which includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, and more.

So, are you ready for the Citadel: Honey Bunny ride? Because we are totally here for this wild adventure!