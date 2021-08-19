I am not necessarily a very busy person. I generally have a lot of time on my hands, and I'll admit I waste it too like any other non-busy person.

But I do feel like asking for the last two minutes of my life back.

Because this can't be it. What did I just watch?!

Oscar-winning acting. Not watching it alone. pic.twitter.com/VUSBg65flO — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) August 18, 2021

There is a clip from the movie Mother (1999) that is doing rounds on social media as people cannot get over the "oscar-level acting performance" in it.

And I see why. Good acting is too big an expectation when it seems like the actors are not even blinking.

The scene is also made amazing because of its excellent writing. You get punchlines after punchlines, as the word "class" is mentioned at least 50 times.

I am not exaggerating.

when i learn a new word https://t.co/9KNyTjLRG5 — Sg (@sahilxpy) August 19, 2021

Also, in just these 2:15 minutes, you get a great plot twist but hey, no spoilers. Here's how people reacted to the clip on Twitter.

Legend tells that yeh colours pehen ke class uplift kee jasakti hai. pic.twitter.com/INZgoWyw2N — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) August 18, 2021

The Internet really needs to go through Saawan Kumar Tak's entire filmography, especially his last one - Saawan... The Love Season https://t.co/hPUUVzHZo0 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 19, 2021

The twist at the end lmao😭 I was actually hooked sorry 💀🚶🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/pHCYjEU9l1 — 𝑺𝒂𝒃𝒊 🌻 (@Saathiyaaamere) August 19, 2021

More than the actors dialogue writer is talented,kaise ek word "Class" se poora scene likh diya 👯‍♂️👯‍♂️ https://t.co/zh7I5CQpza — ammu (@Gaya124K) August 19, 2021

Iske bad aur 'class' sunne ki himmat nhi hai mere andar 😂 https://t.co/1zRgU961k8 — Riya Bansal (@Ms_Riyabansal) August 19, 2021

Take a shot everytime you hear the word 'class' atleast nashe m tolerate hojayega video https://t.co/7rUEVOnxe0 — nooberontooter (@nooberontooter) August 19, 2021

Before Marx was a writer of articles and books, he wrote this iconic film starring himself https://t.co/R0XkdxAzqh — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) August 19, 2021

Students when they have to reach the word limit- https://t.co/aRHzCXLhep — Deeksha (@harsingaar_) August 19, 2021

Not gonna lie, I did want to know what happens to Jia.