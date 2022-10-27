When you think of an ant, you don’t really think much of if. It’s not an insect that anyone is truly terrified of. But recently, a magnified picture of a carpenter ant went viral. And I don’t think you’ll be too amused by the view.

The image was taken by Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, and honored with a distinction in Nikon’s 2022 Small World Photomicrography Competition. But once the photograph started doing the rounds online, people couldn’t believe how terrifying a carpenter ant looks up close.

Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas started his wildlife photography career by shooting images of birds of prey. And then he moved onto doing photomicrography. Which of course, led him to shooting this photograph.

But the epic responses people have had to the picture are hilarious, while some people were shocked, others were still trying to comfort themselves by posting screengrabs from the best animated movies and how they’ve shown what ants look like.

This picture was from a recent Nikon photo contest and was taken by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas

https://t.co/lZlIzYd7NJ — Rebekah McKendry, PhD (@RebekahMcKendry) October 18, 2022

This guy is still in denial. And I get it, because I am too, low-key.

I think you are wrong. pic.twitter.com/NRb6gWB5uB — ⸸ 𝕯𝖔𝖔𝖒𝕸𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖑 𝕬𝖑𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖙 ⸸ (@TonyLastres) October 17, 2022

Sorta.



Great framing tho – here's a full faced ant, and, hey, at least demons aren't real: pic.twitter.com/puhFtfwB8Z — Dr. Al (@AlejandroCJ3) October 17, 2022

nope. they look like this. hope that helps! pic.twitter.com/QTE3p3xTaD — space cadet 🪐 (@ninaprettypls) October 17, 2022

The red thingies aren't eyes. They're the attachment point of the ant's antennae. Once one notices the actual eye, partly visible at the right side of the photo, and imagines a counterpart on the other side, it starts to look like the ant it truly is. — Melliflora (@melliflora) October 18, 2022

as soon as i saw this picture i dropped my phone and covered my ears what the actual fuck? this is exactly why i will literally never get over my phobia of bugs i can’t even look at this picture without actually gagging — mj☽˚⁀➷｡ (@mariahljaym) October 17, 2022

I fell in love with this one when I saw it. Probably a different type but angles matter. I call him Carl 🐜😍 pic.twitter.com/dxXW2AJGUs — Realist Nemophilist (@realnemophilist) October 22, 2022

No seriously, I’m sure I’m gonna have nightmares now 😂🤣 — everybodyhatescrystal😈 (@CrystalAF617) October 18, 2022

I love ants! They look a little friendlier when you see their head from this angle and realize that their eyes are on the sides. pic.twitter.com/qvw4zoowhp — Edwin Heida (@EdwinHeida) October 18, 2022

Suddenly, their meanness makes sense. — Femme (@FemCondition) October 18, 2022

Now, WHY WHY WHY would you portray one of the most industrious, hard working, strongest insect in a disparaging way? Is it not enough that most people scatter at a scene of insects? Ever think about what it is they do for us? Their value? Just like everything else — fear. — Jill Anderson (@JillAnderson03) October 22, 2022

That’s not what grounded taught me pic.twitter.com/B4rIoUtzp3 — 𝒥𝑜𝓎𝐵𝑜𝓎 (@fangozens) October 18, 2022

Why. Why would you show me this? There was no reason pic.twitter.com/kuNhSXR6hK — 🦋 🦇 (@simplylay) October 18, 2022

Soooooooo what is this then pic.twitter.com/7mUIIAKeTx — Cøsmo 😈🤤 (@Royal__D) October 18, 2022

see when i was a child i was terrified of that spongebob's episode where they just zoom in the butterfly's face and now this??? — ella (@ynmdaftlnm) October 18, 2022

@qfeckinragnarok why’d you retweet this bro I was tryna sleep — V (@ShillofNothing) October 18, 2022

And now I have 12-15 hours to get that image out of my head. pic.twitter.com/Lsn1bth1uz — Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) October 17, 2022

The stuff of our nightmares, truly.