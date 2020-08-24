Are you aware of who Colin Farrell is?

Yup. This very good looking Irish man. I shouldn't be introducing him to you. He's a pretty good actor and really, really famous.

But the reason I am stressing on his looks here, is because he was in the Batman trailer that recently released. I mean, he could play Bruce Wayne, I wouldn't mind. But he wasn't.

Instead he is completely unrecognisable in the trailer as Oswald Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin.

Even Twitter's going like 'WTF, He's completely unrecognisable!'

Is twitter fuckin' with me or is this really #ColinFarrell in the new #batman movie?? pic.twitter.com/cWhK1AkX1X — J.E Lindsay (@jelindsaywriter) August 23, 2020

THIS IS CRAZY WTF The prosthetics on him are TOP NOTCH I sure af didn’t think that was the same person #TheBatman #ColinFarrell pic.twitter.com/Ymm1E4Fwre — Nurse Barb (@cshamburglar) August 23, 2020

Collin Farrell as The Penguin in The Batman looks so damn unrecognizable.#thebatman#colinfarrell pic.twitter.com/t3bWpiiU2f — LOU ALFARO 🇺🇸 🌹 (@louiexalfaro) August 24, 2020

@mattreevesLA can u confirm if this is #ColinFarrell as #Penguin #TheBatman , cause it sure as hell doesn't look like him pic.twitter.com/11tqDTA2gA — Kurt Lavezzi (@KurtLavezzi) August 24, 2020

I'm going to need to see a time lapse video of that make-up chair. #TheBatman #ColinFarrell pic.twitter.com/BvWSx02wIZ — Steven Smith (@smiths125) August 23, 2020

You can watch the trailer here:

Oh, man. This is just so much hype right now. We need this movie to release soon and we need this to be gooood!