Are you aware of who Colin Farrell is?

Source: Irish Film Festival

Yup. This very good looking Irish man. I shouldn't be introducing him to you. He's a pretty good actor and really, really famous. 

But the reason I am stressing on his looks here, is because he was in the Batman trailer that recently released. I mean, he could play Bruce Wayne, I wouldn't mind. But he wasn't. 

Instead he is completely unrecognisable in the trailer as Oswald Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin. 

Source: IB Times

Even Twitter's going like 'WTF, He's completely unrecognisable!'

You can watch the trailer here: 

Oh, man. This is just so much hype right now. We need this movie to release soon and we need this to be gooood!