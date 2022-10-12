Some things are just basic, and you ought to know them. Such as how to properly park your car so as to avoid any issues, or how to avoid cutting in front of others in the queue because it is unfair to do so. But it still surprises me how often mistakes are made when it comes to such common sense that people should easily follow in daily life.

How frightening it is, in reality, is underlined by a Reddit thread on some essential information that most people don’t know. And you would concur with most of the Redditors’ comments.

1. “Don’t dive into the water to save a drowning person. They WILL kill you. Throw them a flotation device. Hand them a broomstick and pull them to safety. Do NOT get into the water with a panicking person. Wait until they are unconscious and then dive in to retrieve them.” – ArmchairTeaEnthusias

2. “It is very easy to not block the whole aisle with your cart at the grocery store.” – atistang

3. “That you should wait for people to get off the elevator when it arrives at your floor, instead of cramming yourself in when the doors open, blocking their departure.” – DVWhat

4. “Women don’t pee through their vagina.” – Yetiman82

5. “The difference between there, their, and they’re.” – AristocratNJ80

7. “If you see someone wearing headphones, that does not mean that they desperately want you to start talking to them.” – Geminii27

8. “Cooking. You save so much money if you cook your own meals, but somehow modern society has convinced people that buying ready-to-eat food is the norm.” – MadameBanaan

9. “You should use mouthwash before brushing, and not rinse your mouth out after brushing. Just spit out the excess paste or foam. You also only need a small amount, like the size of a pea, so you don’t have to cover the bristles.” – Sue_Veneer

10. “Wikipedia is actually a really good source, contrary to what teachers drilled into our heads growing up.” – TheAlarmedRaisin

11. “To read documents before signing and paying.” – ForklkftJones

12. “The difference between depression and laziness.” – phoenixfloundering

13. “Climate change is a real, observable thing that has been studied for hundreds of years across different countries and cultures. It is not a liberal American hoax, nor is it a recent thing we’ve only just become aware of.” – web_head91

14. “How to file your taxes. To be fair, what’s worse is that we’re never actually taught to do it, which is scarier.” – weristjonsnow

15. “That being gay isn’t a choice.” – mangogriffinyt