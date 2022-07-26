Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm with his naked photoshoot for Paper magazine. The pictures and the interview have become the talk of the town, receiving a lot of love from his fans and co-stars.

He is seen posing nude on a Turkish rug, laying down, and sitting upright to recreate Burt Reynold's famous photoshoot. The pictures for the shoot went viral before he even uploaded them to his Instagram account.

However, now, Singh has found himself in the midst of legal trouble.

According to an ANI report, an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in the east Mumbai suburbs.

The official said the complainant stated the actor had hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a Reddit post, a picture with a regressive message for Ranveer Singh has been doing the rounds on social media.

Furthermore, the internet has also highlighted the hypocrisy in the reception of a man's nude photoshoot and a woman's rights to wear a bikini:

This is not a criticism of the photoshoot or of Ranveer, but of the way media and the internet spreads sexism in their responses.

Earlier, actress Mimi Chakraborty reacted to Ranveer's pictures and asked if this photoshoot was done by any female actor instead of Ranveer, what would have been the reaction? She tweeted:

Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments were 🔥🔥🔥(mostly).Just wondering if the appreciation would hav been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her.(1/1) — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) July 21, 2022

Singh has been criticized by conservatives who do not love his maximalism and confidence. In 2015, he was part of a public obscenity FIR filed against Youtube group AIB for their roast show, AIB Knockout.