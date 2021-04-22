The 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars 2021) is all set to air on 26th April at 5:30 AM (IST) on ABC. On that note, here's a list of all the movies that have been nominated this year.

Films that have been nominated in the Best Picture category are:

1. The Father

The film stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as a man who slips into dementia and is struggling to make amends with it. The film has also been nominated for the best-adapted screenplay.

2. Judas and the Black Messiah

This biographical drama is about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago) by the hand of an FBI informant named William O'Neal.

3. Mank

Mank is a black-and-white drama about the making of 'Citizen Kane.' The film is narrated through the eyes of its screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz who was battling alcoholism and his inner demons.

4. Minari

This film follows the story of a Korean-American family that relocates to Arkansas to pursue the American dream.

5. Nomadland

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Nomadland follows the story of a woman who joins a community of van dwellers to travel across the country doing gig work. This film has also been nominated for the best-adapted screenplay.

6. Promising Young Woman

The film stars Carey Mulligan as the lead and it follows the story of a woman who leads a double life. And, she is waiting to take revenge for a crime that was committed.

7. Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal follows the story of a heavy-metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. The film stars Riz Ahmed in the lead role.

8. The Trial of the Chicago 7

This film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants who were charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting violence.

The nominees for the Best-Animated feature are:

9. Onward

This film follows the story of Ian and Barley, two brothers, who set out on an epic journey to bring their late father back to life for one day.

10. Over the Moon

Directed by Glen Keane, the film is about an adventurous girl who builds a rocket ship in hopes to meet a mythical goddess on the moon.

11. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

In this film Shaun the Sheep befriends an alien who crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm. And, together they must run away from a dangerous organisation that wants to capture the alien.

12. Soul

This computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama follows the story of a jazz musician who finally gets his big break. But, things take an unexpected turn and when he tries to help an infant soul in order to return to reality.

13. Wolfwalkers

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Wolfwalkers follows the story of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who arrives in Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. But, soon Robyn uncovers a secret that changes her life.

Nominees for the Best-Adapted Screenplay are:

14. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

This mockumentary follows the story of Borat who risks life and returns to America with his 15-year-old daughter after being released from prison for bringing shame to his country.

15. One Night in Miami

This film is a dramatised account of a meeting that took place between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a room at the Hampton House in February 1964 where they discussed the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement.

16. The White Tiger

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger follows the story of an ambitious driver who uses his wit to escape from poverty and rise to the top as an entrepreneur in India.

Nominees for the Best Documentary Feature are:

17. Collective

Journalists uncover healthcare fraud after a fire breakout at a nightclub in Bucharest, Romania, in 2015. This documentary has also been nominated for the Best International Feature Film.

18. Crip Camp

Crip Camp is set in 1971 at Camp Jened, a summer camp in New York that was described as a "loose, free-spirited camp designed for teens with disabilities".

19. The Mole Agent

This documentary follows the story of an 83-year-old man who poses as a resident in a Chilean nursing home to investigate and find signs of abuse.

20. My Octopus Teacher

This documentary highlights the unusual friendship between a diver and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest.

21. Time

This documentary follows the story of Fox Rich, an entrepreneur who campaigns for the release of her husband who is serving a 60-year sentence in prison for a robbery they both committed in the 1990s.

Nominees for the Best International Feature Film are:

22. Another Round (Denmark)

This drama-comedy follows the story of four high school teachers who consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their personal and professional lives.

23. Better Days (Hong Kong)

This romantic-drama highlights the story of a bullied high school student and a small-time criminal who becomes the prime suspect in a murder of a teenage girl.

24. The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

A Syrian refugee allows a tattoo artist to use his back as a canvas for his artwork. Soon, the artist becomes the talk of the town.

25. Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

This war drama film follows the story of UN translator and former schoolteacher Aida Selmanagić who tries to save her family after the Army of Republika Srpska takes over the city of Srebrenica.

