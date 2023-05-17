The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events and welcomes actors, directors and their movies, from all over the world. The 76th edition of the event will be held from May 16 to May 27, 2023.

Over the period of years, we have witnessed several celebrities, dressed in their best attires, at this event and this 76th edition was no different.

While numerous international faces are all set to make an appearance, there are a bunch of desi celebrities who are going to grace the red carpet of the event, this year.

Here, we have compiled a list of Indian celebrities who are attending the film festival.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

3. Anushka Sharma

4. Sara Ali Khan

5. Aditi Rao Hydari

6. Anurag Kashyap

7. Sunny Leone

8. Vijay Varma

9. Manushi Chhillar – Winner, Miss World 2017

10. Mrunal Thakur

11. Cricketer Anil Kumble

12. Guneet Monga – Producer, The Elephant Whisperers

13. Dolly Singh – Content Creator

14. L Murugan – Union Minister Of State, Information & Broadcasting

15. Urvashi Rautela

16. Esha Gupta

17. Kangabam Tomba

18. Shannon K – Kumar Sanu’s daughter

19. Andrea Kevichusa

20. Director Kivini Shohe

So proud of our women! Huge Congratulations to afo Kivini Shohe and Andrea Kevichusa who will represent India and Nagaland at the Cannes Film Festival 2023!! Never a prouder moment!! pic.twitter.com/8GDrFZqogL — Merentoshi_r_jamir (@MerentoshiRJ) May 11, 2023

21. Rahul Bhatt

We can’t wait to see these celebrities on the carpet!