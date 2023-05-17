The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events and welcomes actors, directors and their movies, from all over the world. The 76th edition of the event will be held from May 16 to May 27, 2023.
Over the period of years, we have witnessed several celebrities, dressed in their best attires, at this event and this 76th edition was no different.
While numerous international faces are all set to make an appearance, there are a bunch of desi celebrities who are going to grace the red carpet of the event, this year.
Here, we have compiled a list of Indian celebrities who are attending the film festival.
1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
3. Anushka Sharma
4. Sara Ali Khan
5. Aditi Rao Hydari
6. Anurag Kashyap
7. Sunny Leone
8. Vijay Varma
9. Manushi Chhillar – Winner, Miss World 2017
10. Mrunal Thakur
11. Cricketer Anil Kumble
12. Guneet Monga – Producer, The Elephant Whisperers
13. Dolly Singh – Content Creator
14. L Murugan – Union Minister Of State, Information & Broadcasting
15. Urvashi Rautela
16. Esha Gupta
17. Kangabam Tomba
18. Shannon K – Kumar Sanu’s daughter
19. Andrea Kevichusa
20. Director Kivini Shohe
21. Rahul Bhatt
We can’t wait to see these celebrities on the carpet!