Indian cinema had its grand moment once again as the prestigious 70th National Film Awards were celebrated in full swing at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. With President Droupadi Murmu gracing the occasion, the night was a star-studded affair, honoring the best and brightest in the world of Indian films. But, of course, all eyes were on the legendary Mithun Chakraborty, who took home the iconic Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The OG ‘Disco Dancer’ was lauded for his decades-long contribution to the industry, proving that some stars just never fade.

But hold on, there was a lot more action on the winners’ stage. From regional cinema to mainstream hits, the awards this year were a beautiful blend of diversity and cinematic brilliance. Let’s break down the biggest winners from the night, and trust us, you’re going to want to binge-watch all of these!

Best Feature Film: Aattam (The Play)

The Malayalam film “Aattam” grabbed the top honor, standing tall as the Best Feature Film. Directed by Anand Ekarshi, the film’s intricate storyline and powerful performances have clearly left the jury in awe. Talk about setting the bar high!

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara

Kantara fans, it’s your moment to celebrate! The film’s mix of folklore, action, and drama clinched the title for providing wholesome entertainment. No surprises here, though. Rishab Shetty’s magical touch is hard to beat!

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Kutch Express

“Kutch Express” is more than just a film; it’s a statement. With its strong message on environmental values, this Gujarati gem rightly bagged the award for promoting social and national causes.

Best Film in AVGC: Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

It’s no surprise that Brahmastra scooped this award! The visual spectacle and groundbreaking effects in Part 1: Shiva made this a must-watch in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) category.

Best Direction: Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya added another feather to his cap with this award for Uunchai, a heartwarming tale that continues to leave a lasting impression. The man sure knows how to pull those emotional strings!

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

The man of the moment! Rishab Shetty’s fierce performance in Kantara won him the award for Best Actor, cementing his place as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) & Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

Double the celebration! Nithya Menen’s portrayal in Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh’s performance in Kutch Express tied them for the Best Actress award, showing us that strong female performances are winning hearts in multiple languages.

Best Supporting Actor: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja

Pavan Raj Malhotra’s powerful role in the Haryanvi film Fouja earned him the Best Supporting Actor award, proving that he’s still one of the finest in the game.

Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta for Uunchai

Neena Gupta’s endearing performance in Uunchai took home the award for Best Supporting Actress. Honestly, is there anything she can’t do?

Best Music & Playback:

Best Male Playback Singer : Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra (Duh! Were you expecting anyone else? The man is unstoppable.)

: Arijit Singh for from (Duh! Were you expecting anyone else? The man is unstoppable.) Best Female Playback Singer : Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 (This soothing Malayalam tune stole hearts.)

: Bombay Jayashri for (This soothing Malayalam tune stole hearts.) Best Music Director (Songs) : Pritam for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

: Pritam for Best Music Director (BGM): AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Because it’s Rahman. Enough said.)

Best Regional Films:

Best Hindi Film : Gulmohar

: Best Bengali Film : Kaberi Antardhan

: Best Kannada Film : KGF Chapter 2

: Best Tamil Film : Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

: Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Special Mentions:

A special shoutout to Manoj Bajpayee for his acting in Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury, the music director of Kadhikan (Malayalam). The jury clearly couldn’t get enough of their brilliance.

With this power-packed winners list, it’s clear that the Indian film industry is continuing to shine across genres and languages. Whether you’re into action-packed thrillers or soul-stirring narratives, this year’s National Film Awards had a little something for everyone.

And while the winners are still basking in the glory, we’re already making our watchlists. How about you?