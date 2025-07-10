Are you feeling drained by the endless parade of dark, broody thrillers on your streaming apps, the kind where everyone’s perpetually plotting murder under neon lights. Enter Mistry on JioHotstar, a show that boldly asks: “What if a detective series could be clever and hilarious at the same time?” Packed with witty writing, quirky characters, and genuinely intriguing mysteries, Mistry is a stand out from the OTT crowd. Here’s why this breezy whodunit deserves a front-row seat in your weekend binge list.

1. Ram Kapoor As the Lead Armaan Mistry

In Mistry, Indian TV veteran Ram Kapoor plays Armaan Mistry, an ex-cop battling OCD and inner demons while being the sharpest mind in the room. He’s hilarious, vulnerable, and is the detective you want by your side when things go wrong.

2. Clever Mysteries Wrapped In Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

Mistry seamlessly blends laugh-out-loud humour with clever mysteries. One moment you’re giggling at Armaan’s quirks; the next, you’re hooked on the puzzle. It’s detective skills at its peak meets sitcom, and it totally works.

3. A Supporting Cast That Holds Its Own

Mona Singh brings dry humour and gravitas as ACP Sehmat, while Kshitish Date’s goofy Bunty and Shikha Talsania’s deadpan assistant keep the laughs coming. Together, they’re a team you can’t help but root for.

4. It’s the Indian Remake of Monk, And It Does Justice to the Original

Mistry is adapted from the beloved American series Monk. Thankfully, the Indian version preserves the spirit of the original while adding its own local flavour and humour. Whether you’re a longtime Monk fan or a complete newbie, there’s something fresh and delightful here to enjoy.

5. Fresh Mysteries in Every Episode

Each episode offers a fresh mystery – from a suspicious fortune teller and a dead accountant to a crorepati thug and an accused Ghazal singer…wait wait, we can’t talk anymore. The first rule of talking about any thriller is that we don’t at all talk about them. No spoilers!

6. It’s a Show You Can Watch With Family

So much OTT content these days is strictly “adults only.” Mistry stays clever and funny without venturing into awkward territory, making it a rare family-friendly option in the mystery genre.

7. An Easy Pick-Me-Up for a Rough Day

Some shows demand a lot from viewers – emotional energy, focus, and sometimes even note-taking. Mistry isn’t one of them. It’s the perfect “feel-good watch” that entertains without leaving you emotionally exhausted.

So if you’re craving a series that’s sharp yet breezy, smart without being exhausting, and genuinely funny to boot, Mistry is your perfect pick. With each episode clocking in at around 30 minutes, it’s tailor-made for a quick watch, or for those “just one more episode” sprees that somehow last until sunrise. There’s no dragging plotlines, no unnecessary filler – just snappy cases, clever writing, and characters you’ll quickly grow to love.

In a streaming world often bogged down by gloom and doom, Mistry is a reminder that solving crimes can be fun, and sometimes, that’s exactly what your weekend needs.