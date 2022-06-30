The entertainment industry is expanding and giving opportunities to many newcomers. With OTT spaces like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, many content creators/influencers are also venturing into Hindi cinema. The popularity in the digital world and the engagement with the audience led to these creators making their Bollywood debut.

Here's the list of content creators/influencers who made it to Bollywood:

1. Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli holds a massive fan following. She started her journey as a Youtuber and further explored different platforms to create content. She recently made her debut in Bollywood with Jug Juge Jeeyo and played a pivotal role in it.

2. Kusha Kapila

One could say Kusha Kapila has already mastered the art of acting. This leaves no reason why she wouldn't try her hands on acting. Kusha is making her debut with Karan Johar's Ghost Stories.

3. Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh tried her hand with fashion in the beginning and later moved to create funny content. She made her debut in Bollywood with the comedy series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Dolly essayed the role of a best friend with Swara Bhasker and did a good job.

4. Mallika Dua

Mallika Dua has won her heart with her cheeky sense of humour and has blown us away with her jokes. She gained popularity after her video, “Shit People Say: Sarojini Nagar went viral. Dua has been a part of a couple of series, including- The Trip and Why Should Hot Girls Have All the Fun. She made her Bollywood debut with Hindi Medium and later was a part of many other flicks- Namastey England, Zero, and Indoo ki jawaani.

5. Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia is a singer and influencer who holds a huge fan base in the digital world. She made her debut in Bollywood with Nikkama, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani.

6. Carry Minati

Carry Minati, aka Ajey Nagar, is Youtuber and Comedian. He made his debut in Bollywood with Runway34 alongside Ajay Devgn.

7. Rohan Joshi

Rohan Joshi's epic timing in jokes makes him different from others. He is a comedian, writer, and creator too. Rohan marked his debut in Bollywood with Baar Baar Dekho.

8. Kanan Gill

Kanan Gill is a comedian and Youtuber known for his spot-on comedy. He made his debut in the film Noor alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

9. Harsh Beniwal

Harsh Beniwal started his journey as a Youtuber and also moved to Instagram for creating more funny content. Harsh has been a part of a web series titled Who is Your Daddy? He made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

10. Bhavin Bhanushali

Bhavin Bhanushali is a singer, lyricist, and composer. He made his debut in Bollywood with De De Pyaar De.

11. Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar is a Youtuber and television host. Not to mention, his Instagram has some quirky content too. He made his debut in 83, as wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

Can't wait to see more of them on our screens!

