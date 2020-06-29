Bigg Boss 14 is easily one of the most awaited reality TV shows of the year. And as people look forward to consuming more content during the pandemic, the makers of the show are facing issues getting it back on track.

Since the contestants on the show are shot in close proximity, the concept of social distancing will not be valid. However, reportedly, the makers will test everyone who will enter the Bigg Boss house beforehand to prevent infection.

Due to the pandemic, the show has allegedly been delayed from the beginning of October to the end of October. The house will host a mix of celebrities and commoners in this season, and the online registrations have already begun for the same. Let's see how the show adapts to the guidelines and norms of COVID-19.