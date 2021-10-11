We all know how spicy our film industry can get when it comes to Bollywood celebs making statements that leave the janta stunned. So, just to recap, and for the sake of a light hearted chuckle session, we're listing out the most shocking things B-town celebs have said, lets take a look shall we.

1. When Kareena Kapoor had openly criticized Salman Khan's acting.

I'm not at all a Salman fan. I don't like him, he's a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time.

2. When Sonam Kapoor very confidently said that people who aren't good looking are often thought of as good actors.

If you're not good looking, they think you are a good actor. Just because you look ordinary and you talk loud doesn't mean you're a good actress.

3. When Raveena Tandon got feisty about Rekha and Akshay Kumar's rumuored relationship.

I don't want to say too much on the subject. I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far. She's a wonderful person, but she should learn where to draw the line

4. When Ajay Devgn felt the need to take legal action against a journalist for writing that Kajol and him had broken up.

I've sent a legal notice to the columnist who's written that kajol and i are breaking up. either she tenders a written apology or prepares to face the consequences

5. When Ajay Devgn implied that his then ex-girlfriend is pretty much crazy (and we all know how much of a red flag it is when a guy says that about an ex).

6. When on an episode of Koffee With Karan Emraan Hashmi said that Shraddha Kapoor should 'eat more.'

7. When Salman Khan took a dig at Sanjay Leela Bansali's Guzaarish.

Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya

8. When Sanjay Leela Bansali took a very sarcastic dig at Vivek Oberoi.

I think Vivek Oberoi has committed the biggest blunder ever by any actor in Mumbai. He is so powerful. He knows kick-boxing and karate. [US President George W] Bush should call back his army from Iraq and send Vivek instead. I am very scared of Vivek. I will never be able to work with him now. I may shout at him on the sets and he may call a press conference against me. All the heroines should touch his feet for protecting their dignity..

9. When Kareena Kapoor had clapped back at Bipasha Basu amidst their Ajnabee fued.

"She just doesn't seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee overdress designer Vikram Phadnis. She's given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that's a figment of her imagination.

Well, I guess we've all said things we're not entirely proud of.